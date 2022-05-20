Undefeated boxing star Floyd Mayweather will fight “Dangerous” Don Moore in a rearanged exhibition bout in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, organisers said on Friday.
The former welterweight world champion, who retired with an unbeaten 50-0 record, was preparing to fight Moore last week before the United Arab Emirates went into mourning for the death of president Sheikh Khalifa.
Mayweather, 45, and fellow American Moore — who is also undefeated but retired in 2016 — will fight in the UAE capital’s Etihad Arena with Brazilian MMA great Anderson Silva facing the UAE’s Bruno Machado on the undercard.
