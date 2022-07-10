The origins of Mazars – a leading international audit, tax and advisory firm – go back to when Robert Mazars set up his accountancy firm in Rouen, France in 1945. Today, Mazars is present in over 90 countries and territories – including Malta – with 44,400 professionals dedicated to helping clients make the most of their business opportunities, and to allow them to operate with confidence.

Mazars has long set its clients’ long-term sustainable development and growth as its top priority, providing a comprehensive and flexible range of services, specialising in audit, accountancy, advisory, tax and legal services. Mazars’ integrated approach is designed to leverage a global talent pool and serve organisations of all sizes, from SMEs to the largest multinational corporations. In order to provide its clients with the best, most relevant services, Mazars continuously invests in developing strong sectoral expertise as well as the technological, scientific and soft skills that will shape professional services in the near future.

Mazars’ roots in Malta go back to 1998, when two partners started a small firm known as Attard Giglio & Co. Eventually, the firm became part of the global Mazars network, going on to establish itself as an advisory-driven firm with a strong reputation for quality advice and service. This growth occurred in parallel with the progress made by the Maltese financial services sector over the years.

Mazars in Malta owes its success to its people – which the firm considers as its most invaluable asset. This dedicated team of more than 85 specialists – located in the new state-of-the-art offices in Birkirkara’s Central Business District – has been key towards adding value to the delivery of Mazars’ customised solutions in Malta. The firm’s continued growth also means that it is always seeking new talent, people who share its ethos, and who can contribute to Mazars’ bid to consolidate its position as one of the leading audit, tax and advisory firms on the local market, committed towards maintaining the highest possible quality standards, and thus serving the best interests of all its stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.mazars.com.mt.