Earlier this year, Mazars moved to new premises at The Watercourse, a prestigious building located in the Central Business District, Birkirkara, Malta’s premier financial hub.

According to the firm’s managing partner Anthony Attard, the move “dovetails with Mazars’ vision of engendering a positive and collaborative work environment, while also reflecting our ethos of transparency and professionalism”.

The move is also seen as a means of reinforcing its employee value proposition, which emphasises Mazars’ commitment to excellence, with education as the backbone of talent and leadership development strategy.

Head of HR Michael Falzon spells out clearly how Mazars envisions its working environment: “You join Mazars to learn. In such a knowledge-intensive industry as ours, we very much rely on the quality of our people. Learning and development at all stages of one’s professional journey are what is expected from a responsible, modern firm.”

Mazars gives importance to and invests in attracting candidates who share its mindset, nurturing their growth once they join.

This is coupled with a strong emphasis on international experience, with employees being given various strategic mobility opportunities, ranging from short-term assignments to longer-term placements.

Falzon explains that one of the fundamental pillars of the firm’s HR policy is that of providing “an accessible management style, coupled with a permanent feedback and coaching culture and an environment where graduates retain the freedom to be themselves – to try things out, fail and learn”.

“At Mazars we are always looking for ways to enhance the working environment in order to cater for our employees’ psychological well-being, foster innovation and creativity and develop a true sense of purpose. In line with our ethos as a firm, we are interested in engaging and fostering independent thinkers who are open to new ideas and unafraid to implement them.”

