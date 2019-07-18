Mazars, the international organisation specialising in audit, accountancy, taxation, legal and consulting services, represented locally by Mazars Malta, will once again be organising the Mazars International Tax Conference.

This year’s event will provide a unique opportunity to discuss and debate a range of tax topics, particularly within the context of BEPS 2.0 (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) and its effects on taxation and the international business landscape. The conference will be held in London on October 3 in collaboration with King’s College London.

Mazars Malta tax partner Paul Giglio explained that on January 29 the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) announced a new programme of work, labelled BEPS 2.0, to introduce further reforms to the framework for international taxation. BEPS 2.0 follows the OECD’s project which set out recommendations, in 2015, for countries to adopt in order to counteract base erosion and profit shifting by companies operating internationally.

Mr Giglio said: “We have been witnessing rapid changes in the international tax system as a result of actions by governments to tackle the implications of base erosion and profit shifting, as well as the perceived attempts by multinationals at international tax structuring. These measures are being driven primarily within the framework of the OECD/G20 BEPS project, which aims at creating a single set of consensus-based international tax rules to protect the taxable base, while offering increased certainty and predictability to taxpayers.”

The conference will also feature a series of breakout sessions honing in on specific sectors, including banking, insurance and asset management, real estate, mergers and acquisitions, the automotive industry, hiring, as well as global tax solutions.

For more information about Mazars’ International Tax Conference and to register, one may visit https://www.mazars.com.mt/Home/News/Events/Mazars-International-Tax-Conference-2019.