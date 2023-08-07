Mazars in Malta recently hosted an event to celebrate its 25th anniversary at the Grand Harbour Terrace of the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

The event saw the participation of Mazars clients, stakeholders and employees, together with the ambassador of France to Malta, Agnès von der Mühll, Mazars Group CEO and chairman Hervé Hélias and Mazars’ country monitor for Malta, Florence Pinot.

Mazars in Malta managing partner Anthony Attard addressing guests at the event.

Founded in 1998 as Attard Giglio & Co., the small firm eventually became part of the global Mazars network and went on to establish itself as a firm with a strong reputation for quality advice.

Mazars in Malta has today evolved into a multidisciplinary company that offers a comprehensive and flexible range of services, specialising in audit, accountancy, advisory and tax services.

Addressing guests at the event, Mazars in Malta managing partner Anthony Attard thanked all those who have been a part of the firm’s story during the past 25 years, including clients, employees and the firm’s management team.

He explained that in pursuing its mission, Mazars in Malta “has always been guided by the firm’s founding principles: to act responsibly, in the public interest and for future generations. We take this commitment seriously, walking the talk, innovating and transforming ourselves, continuously learning and developing along the way. And as we celebrate 25 years of Mazars in Malta, our focus remains the same as always: that of growing with purpose together”.

In his speech, Mazars Group CEO and chairman Hélias said: “At Mazars, quality has been and will always remain our top priority while we continue to invest in innovation and talent to deliver excellence and a seamless client experience. Mazars’ ability to continuously grow its audit position among large and listed companies offers choice and a different perspective in a highly concentrated market.”

Hélias added that “as evidenced also in Malta, this has helped establish Mazars as a trusted professional services firm in other critical areas, such as financial advisory, digital transformation and performance management”.

During the event, the five youth NGOs that will be benefitting from funding as part of Mazars in Malta’s 25th anniversary CSR scheme, were announced. These are UM Wolves RFC Malta, University of Malta Racing, Prisms Malta, Malta Girl Guides and CSR Malta Association.

The scheme will see these NGOs receive a contribution of €5,000 each, spread over three years, for a total investment of €25,000. The selection from the 38 eligible applications received was conducted by a committee made up of four Mazars employees and an external member.