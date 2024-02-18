Audit, tax, advisory and outsourcing firm Mazars in Malta directors Ruth Farrugia and Ramon Cutajar have been co-opted as international Mazars CARL partners.

Rooted in a Belgian legal term for Cooperative à Responsabilité Limité (CARL), CARL partners are equity partners of Mazars globally, tasked with defining the strategic objectives of the Mazars Group and coordinating their implementation at member entity level.

Both Farrugia and Cutajar recently attended Mazars’ international CARL conference held in Montreal, Canada, whereby they have been appointed as international CARL partners together with another 137 partners from around the world.

Farrugia currently occupies the role of tax director at Mazars in Malta. After having served as a trainee, Farrugia joined Mazars in Malta in 2005, as a senior auditor working on the statutory audits of companies involved in gaming, insurance, manufacturing, retailing, as well as government entities. In 2006, she joined the firm’s tax department, assisting clients with their statutory fiscal requirements. In 2011, she was appointed as manager responsible for leading a team of people providing both tax compliance and advisory services. As tax director since 2019, Farrugia is currently entrusted with the leadership of the firm’s tax service line, managing a team of dedicated professionals providing a wide range of tax advisory and compliance services to the firm’s local and international clients.

Investing in our people remains a strategic priority

Farrugia is a graduate of the University of Malta, a certified public accountant, and holds an advanced diploma in international taxation from the Chartered Institute of Taxation. She has also lectured on taxation to students who are sitting for their ACCA exams.

Farrugia is also a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants, where she forms part of the Direct Taxation Committee, and a member of the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners.

Cutajar occupies the role of IT director within the Advisory Department of Mazars in Malta. He embarked on his professional path in 1999, thereafter navigating a multifaceted career within the hospitality industry, undertaking roles spanning from cost control to financial management. Having joined Mazars in Malta in 2009, his current duties include the execution of IT system, security audits, regulatory reviews, the conduct of system and control audits, and the provision of SWIFT attestations. Additionally, Cutajar provides assistance to clients in relation to ICT governance, risk and compliance programmes. His expertise extends to various regulated industries, such as financial services, insurance and remote gaming.

An alumni of the University of Malta and an accredited ACCA accountant, Cutajar is also a certified public accountant and a certified information systems auditor.

Mazars in Malta managing partner Anthony Attard said that Mazars’ global co-opting of Farrugia and Cutajar as CARL partners “is a recognition of how both Ruth and Ramon have proved themselves to be tremendous assets to the firm. Their international appointments reflect the confidence Mazars has in their professional competence, and their ability to continue adding value to the delivery of our customised solutions, combining both local market knowledge and global technical advice.

“Investing in our people remains a strategic priority in our bid to consolidate our position as one of the leading audit, tax, advisory and outsourcing firms on the local market.”

For more information about Mazars in Malta, visit www.mazars.com.mt.