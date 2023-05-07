Mazars in Malta has opened new offices at The Watercourse within the Central Business District in Birkirkara. The new premises were inaugurated by Minister for Finance and Employment Clyde Caruana in the presence of the French ambassador, Agnès von der Mühll.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the presence in Malta of Mazars, the Paris-based global international audit, tax and advisory firm.

As part of these celebrations, Mazars in Malta also announced the launch of a CSR scheme which will fund selected youth-based initiatives proposed by NGOs and student organisations, to the tune of €25,000.

Mazars in Malta managing partner Anthony Attard welcomed the guests to the firm’s new offices at The Watercourse, a prestigious building designed and constructed to the latest architectural and environmental standards. He said that the move to these state-of-the-art premises “dovetails with Mazars’ vision of engendering a positive and collaborative work-environment, while at the same time reflecting the firm’s ethos of transparency and professionalism.”

CSR scheme to further link the firm to the local community

Referring to the 25th anniversary celebrations of Mazars in Malta, Attard explained that while such an event is always a special milestone for any organisation, “we see celebrating our quarter-century of operations as an opportunity to bridge the values and strengths which have defined our success, with the firm’s fundamental purpose and vision – that of continuing to create value together with our stakeholders, and investing in what matters the most for our people, our clients and the local community. Hence the theme we have selected for these celebrations: ‘Growing with purpose together’.”

Mazars in Malta’s managing partner also said that as part of these 25th anniversary celebrations, and in line with its CSR strategy, the firm would be launching a €25,000 scheme which will fund youth-based initiatives for a better future.

This scheme, which will span over three years, “will mark Mazars’ established presence in Malta, further linking the firm to the local community, and its future with that of Malta’s youths”.

Interested applicants can apply via the online form: https://www.mazars.com.mt/ CSR-programme.

In his speech, Minister Caruana praised the modern open-space layout which characterises Mazars’ new offices, adding that this reflects the forward-looking nature of the financial services sector. He also praised Mazars in Malta’s CSR scheme, auguring that youth and student organisations would come forward with proposals for initiatives for a better future for Malta’s youth.

He also referred to the recently launched Strategy for the Financial Services sector, emphasising the contribution of the added-value generated by the sector towards the Maltese economy.

For more information about Mazars in Malta, visit: www.mazars.com.mt.