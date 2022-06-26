Audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars in Malta has further reinforced its management team with the appointment of two new directors, Fiona Custo Pearson and Alicia Vella, and three new managers, namely Anthony Montanaro, Lorraine Camilleri and Alan Borg Olivier.

Fiona Custo Pearson, who has been appointed Finance Director, started her working career in 1989 as a Junior Accounts Clerk with a well-established tourist handling agency in Malta. Along the years, the vast experience and knowledge of the industry she acquired allowed her to progress in her career within the agency. For five years, she also worked as an Accounts Executive for a language school within the same group of companies. Her employment within this group lasted for 22 years, with an interval of three years (2006 – 2008), during which she worked as an Accounts Executive for a multinational listed company within the manufacturing industry, and for Mazars in Malta, where she was responsible for maintaining the accounts of several clients in various sectors. Fiona re-joined Mazars in Malta in 2011 as head of finance and administration. Fiona is ACCA qualified and a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

Alicia Vella, who has been appointed as Director within the Advisory Department, joined Mazars in Malta in January 2010. She currently heads the internal audit team that provides tailored internal audit solutions, with a particular focus on the insurance, gaming, and investment services industries. Alicia has also successfully led several assignments, particularly in relation to process redesign and improvement, governance risk, and internal control. Moreover, she has extensive experience in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance through her involvement in several AML assignments. Alicia was a significant player within a multi-skilled international team during a large financial crime investigation supporting local regulators. She also attained experience in the compliance field through the provision of AML consultancy services. These ranged from services to subject persons focusing on internal audits of AML frameworks, the establishment of appropriate AML/CFT frameworks, as well as assistance provided to regulators to enhance their monitoring role. Alicia is a Certified Internal Auditor, a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, a Certified Public Accountant, and a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

Tremendous assets to the firm

Alan Borg Olivier was appointed Audit and Assurance Manager at Mazars in Malta. He joined the firm in September 2013 as an ACCA student and obtained his qualification in July 2016. Since then, Alan has been involved in auditing a wide range of clients, with a particular focus on various SICAVs and businesses relating to financial services. He is also a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

From left to right: Alicia Vella, Fiona Custo’ Pearson.

Anthony Montanaro, who has been appointed Audit Manager, joined Mazars in Malta in October 2012. Prior to joining Mazars in Malta, Anthony worked as an accountant for four years. Since joining Mazars in Malta he has worked in the audit and assurance department, servicing the needs of several clients operating in myriad sectors. Anthony is also a warranted certified public accountant, holding a practicing certificate in auditing. He is a member of the ACCA and of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

Lorraine Camilleri, who has been appointed Tax Manager, joined Mazars in Malta’s tax team in October 2015 as a Tax Assistant, after having worked as an Accounts Executive in a company in the communications and technology industry. She specialises in tax compliance and advisory assignments and group restructuring, particularly family business restructuring. Lorraine assists clients, both multinational and local companies, within various sectors - mainly gaming, insurance, hospitality, retail, service and manufacturing - with their statutory fiscal requirements. Lorraine obtained her degree from the University of Malta in 2013 and completed her ACCA studies in 2016. She also holds an Advanced Diploma in International Taxation from the Chartered Institute of Taxation. Lorraine is an associate member of the Malta Institute of Accountants and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

Commenting on these appointments, Mazars in Malta Managing Partner Anthony Attard stated that: “Both Fiona and Alicia, together with Alan, Lorraine and Anthony, have proven themselves to be tremendous assets to the firm. Throughout their time with us, they have been invaluable in adding value to the delivery of our customised solutions, provided by a dedicated team of specialists tapping into both local and international expertise. Investing in our people remains a strategic priority in our bid to consolidate our position as one of the leading audit, tax and advisory firms on the local market.” He also added that at Mazars in Malta “we are extremely proud to promote a work environment which encourages all our people to discover and develop their full potential, with a lot of space in which to progress along one’s chosen career path.”

