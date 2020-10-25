Mazars, the international tax, audit and advisory firm, has unveiled its new global brand identity in over 90 countries and territories, marking a key milestone in the firm’s evolution. The rebrand reflects Mazars’ aspiration to bring choice and a different perspective to the audit, tax and advisory market, and reaffirms its commitment to building a fair, prosperous and sustainable world.

Mazars is launching the rebrand on the back of steady, balanced growth and successful expansion, which reflects its strong position in the marketplace.

Last year, the international audit, tax and advisory firm recorded revenues of €1.8 billion (2018-19 financial year), up 10.4 per cent (excluding Forex impact of +0.2 per cent) compared to the previous exercise. The increase in revenues in 2018-19 was supported by a strong nine per cent organic growth.

The rebrand also recognises Mazars’ evolution into an international group, now present in over 90 countries and territories, with nearly 25,000 colleagues around the world.

Reaffirms its commitment to building a fair, prosperous and sustainable world

According to Anthony Attard, managing partner at Mazars in Malta, the rebranding of Mazars will further reinforce the values for which Mazars in Malta is already renowned and which are embedded in the firm’s mission statement.

He said: “Our reputation is founded on our dedication to our clients’ needs, and our commitment to deliver value through our personal service, quality advice, and deep know­ledge of market sectors. The rebranding of Mazars will allow us to continue to pursue these objectives more effectively.”

He added that Mazars’ new brand identity further emphasizes the underlying value of belonging to an international group such as Mazars, “with all the benefits that can accrue to our local clients from access to a global network and an international source of specialist knowledge and expertise”.