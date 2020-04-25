Mazda has introduced a new efficiency-focused upgrade to its CX-5 SUV, building on a facelifted version of the model introduced in 2019.

New for petrol ‘Skyactiv-G’ manual models with a 163bhp output is cylinder deactivation technology, with the goal of cutting fuel consumption and emissions on the go. Mazda says its official WLTP CO 2 figure is 8g/km better off as a result.

Another small change for the CX-5 for the 2020 model year is an improved infotainment system, with its mapping now utilising the full display for a clearer view. These small tweaks follow on from new introductions to the model in 2019, which saw Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added to the SUV as well as a redesigned climate control panel.