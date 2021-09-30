A significantly updated version of Mazda’s stylish, spacious and dynamic SUV, the CX-5, goes on sale throughout Europe early next year. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 introduces Mi-Drive drive mode selection, enhanced driving dynamics, new styling and stronger grade differentiation, improvements to on-board packaging and practicality, and an expanded range of safety features.

The 2022 CX-5 introduces Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which enables the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode with one touch of a switch. Some model grades equipped with i-Activ AWD further benefit from an Off-Road Mode, which makes driving feel more natural on un-made and slippery surfaces.

