Mazda has just launched the all-new CX-60. The company’s first plug-in full hybrid technology to the European SUV market is the latest addition to the motor corporation.

Expanding Mazda’s SUV line-up, the all-new Mazda CX-60 is the first of two new models from the company’s Large Product group to be introduced throughout Europe during the next two years.

Demonstrating Mazda’s commitment to a multi-solution approach to sustainable mobility and the principal of the right solution at the right time, the Mazda CX-60 meets the growing needs of the segment with a wider choice of SUVs combining the latest environmental performance with the driving pleasure inherent in every Mazda.

Showcasing the company’s first plug-in full hybrid powertrain, Mazda’s new flagship model, the Mazda CX-60 PHEV, represents everything that Mazda has built into its DNA over the last 100 years, from outstanding exterior and interior design to the finest Japanese craftsmanship, the latest innovations in human-centric technologies and world-leading powertrains.

The imposing strength of the Mazda CX-60’s beautiful and dynamic styling conveys the intelligence and elegance of the latest developments in Kodo design woven into the toughness of the striking front-engine, rear-wheel drive SUV architecture.

The elegant, premium quality interior design mixes different materials and textures such as maple wood, nappa leather, uniquely worked Japanese textiles, chrome details, and a specially detailed instrument panel stitching.

Human-centric technologies have been rethought and refined to perfect the Jinba-Ittai driving experience and, more than ever, meet the individual needs of the driver. The ground-breaking Mazda Driver Personalisation System will recognise the occupant of the driver’s seat and automatically adjust the surroundings – seat position, steering wheel, mirrors, HUD, even the sound and climate control settings – to fit their physique as well as their personal preferences.

The Mazda CX-60 PHEV spearheads the European introduction of plug-in hybrid models with a powertrain which combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5, four-cylinder direct injection petrol with a large, 100kW electric motor and a 355V, 17.8kWh high-capacity battery.

This combination of engine and motor delivers a total system output of 327 PS/241kW and abundant torque of 500Nm, making it the most powerful road car Mazda has ever produced. The Mazda CX-60 PHEV delivers highly impressive performance, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds, and on to a limited maximum speed of 200km/h.

Conversely, and most notably when running on electric motor power alone, the new Mazda PHEV displays outstanding environmental credentials. WLTP combined fuel consumption is just 1.5l/100 km, and WLTP combined CO2 emissions only 33g/km.

A comprehensive range of advanced i-Activsense driver assistance systems ensures active safety at the highest level and targets a Euro NCAP five-star safety rating.

