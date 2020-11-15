The all-electric Mazda MX-30 has been awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP in its latest series of tests, with 91 per cent and 87 per cent scores in its respective adult and child occupancy categories.

The Mazda MX-30 achieved maximum points in lateral impact tests, as well as full marks for crash test performance based on six- and 10-year-old children for both frontal and lateral impact. Following the Mazda6 in 2018 and both the Mazda3 and CX-30 last year, this is the fourth Mazda to achieve an overall five-star rating under the new, more stringent 2018 Euro NCAP crashworthiness ratings.

The Mazda MX-30 performed impressively in all four Euro NCAP test categories: adult occupant - 91 per cent, child occupant - 87 per cent, vulnerable road user (pedestrian safety) - 68 per cent and safety assist - 73 per cent. The rating is a result of three key factors: the adoption of the very latest Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, which features a high-rigidity, impact-absorbing yet lightweight bodyshell; a wide range of advanced i-Activsense safety technologies which help drivers identify potential risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury; and high standards of pedestrian protection performance.

A stand out design element of the all-electric small family car is its freestyle doors, a heritage link to the 2003 Mazda RX-8. This, however, doesn’t adversely affect safety. In fact, the 'analysis of the deformed crush element from the offset frontal test indicated that the MX-30's structure did not pose a high risk to the occupants of a colliding vehicle in a frontal offset impact,' testers said. 'In both the side barrier test - representing a collision by another vehicle, and the more severe side pole impact, protection of all critical body areas was good and the car scored maximum points for these two tests'.

Committed to a future society free of car accidents, Mazda works continuously to advance safety performance under the Mazda Proactive Safety philosophy. The superior driving dynamics achieved as a result of Mazda’s Skyactiv Technology also contribute to the new Mazda MX-30's five-star Euro NCAP achievement, delivering a very intuitive, enjoyable, all-electric driving experience. By making the car easier to drive safely, the technologies reduce the potential for accidents without compromising Mazda's traditional fun-to-drive character.