Mazda has revealed a ‘significantly’ revised version of its largest SUV in Europe, the CX-5.

Due to go on sale early next year, the new CX-5 introduces a new Intelligent Drive select system which allows drivers to tailor the car’s settings for the conditions. Models equipped with all-wheel-drive also get off-road mode, which helps when driving on loose or slippery surfaces.

Mazda has worked to reduce road noise, too, while refinements to the bodyshell, suspension and seats have boosted comfort levels.

The outside of the CX-5 has been given an updated grille, while both front and rear lamp clusters have been restyled for a sharper look. A new exterior colour – Zircon Sand – is also available.

