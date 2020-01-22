Mazda has boosted the appeal of its MX-5 sports car for 2020 with a new trim level and range-wide equipment improvements.

New to the line-up is GT Sport Tech — a grade which now tops the range. It builds on the Sport Tech trim by adding 17-inch BBS alloy wheels, burgundy Nappa leather heated seats with silver stitching and heated door mirrors with black-painted housings.

Though the new trim is available on both soft-top and ‘RF’ hard-top variants of the MX-5, it’s only available with the more potent 2.0-litre, 181bhp engine. Buyers preferring a 1.5-litre option are restricted to SE-L and Sport grades.

With the sports car seeing major mechanical revisions last year in the form of a 23bhp power boost for the 2.0-litre engine, there’s very little new under the skin here though a whole host of safety equipment has been included across the range.

From Sport grade onwards, front and rear Smart City Brake Support (effectively automatic emergency braking), lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition now come at no extra cost.

For Sport Tech and GT Sport Tech models, adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring and a reversing camera are now included as standard.