The new Mazda2 Hybrid has arrived in Malta, bringing self-charging full hybrid powertrain technology to the Mazda model range for the first time. This easy to drive model, is the latest outcome of a long-standing collaboration between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation.

The new Mazda2 Hybrid is a highly significant car for Mazda’s multi-solution strategy in its quest to fulfil the objectives laid out in ‘Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030’, the company’s long-term vision for technological development. This model is specifically - in line with the Paris Agreement – its aim to achieve carbon neutrality in all areas (including product, technology, manufacturing and sales) by 2050.

There is a growing trend in all segments towards greater electrification. In the B-segment, hybrid vehicles are now the second most popular powertrain after petrol.

By sourcing a hybrid powered vehicle through its alliance with Toyota, Mazda is able to quickly access this segment, exploiting the growing opportunity presented by the current trend whilst also staying relevant in the dominant part of the segment with the current Mazda2.

The Mazda2 Hybrid’s 116 DIN hp/85 kW full hybrid powertrain returns WLTP combined cycle fuel economy of only 3.8 l/100 km, and CO2 emissions are just 87 g/km.

Exterior design

The smart city car is one of the most compact vehicles in the B-segment, with class-leading 4.9 metre turning circle. It has large, imposing grille aperture, muscular, dynamic styling and a broad, purposeful stance. The inside of the Mazda2 Hybrid is wide, roomy cabin architecture with a focus on high visual and tactile quality. Moreover it the wheelbase offers comfortable accommodation for up to four adults, as well as 286 litres of load space.

Mazda2 Hybrid features a driver-focused cockpit layout, with low seat hip point and large reach adjustment.

Interior design

It is intelligently configured, featuring driver-focused cockpit layout, with low seat hip point and large reach adjustment to the sporting steering wheel. The Mazda2 Hybrid boosts a digital driver’s instrument binnacle with central TFT multi-information screen, and 8-inch centre display touch-screen.

Model grades and equipment

The new Mazda2 Hybrid is available in Malta, thanks to GasanZammit, in a choice of three grades: Mazda2 Hybrid Pure, Mazda2 Hybrid Agile and Mazda2 Hybrid Select. Additional options packs will be available with each grade.

Full hybrid technology

The self-charging Mazda2 Hybrid is a full series/parallel hybrid capable of operating in petrol and electric modes alone, as well as a combination of both. It delivers seamless acceleration and remarkably quiet operation - particularly in urban environments, whilst returning excellent fuel efficiency and the lowest possible emissions.

The 1.5 litre full hybrid system features a petrol engine, a powerful electric motor, a generator, a high performance 177.6 V lithium-ion battery, a power control unit, and a power split device. The electric motor, generator and power split device are all housed in a compact transmission casing the size of a conventional gearbox.

Unlike a conventional, belt driven CVT transmission, the hybrid system delivers driving torque through a power split device in the form of a planetary gear set which combines and re-allocates power from the engine, electric motor and generator according to operational requirements.

Located under the rear passenger seat, the lithium-ion battery has a high power density and is better able to supply current flow than nickel metal hydride alternatives. It can also recover energy under braking more efficiently and recharge the battery more quickly, enhancing the vehicle’s EV performance during urban driving.

System power is provided by a 1490 cc, three-cylinder Atkinson cycle petrol engine developing 92 DIN hp/68 kW at 5,200rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm, and a permanent magnet, synchronous 59 kW electric motor generating instant torque from 0 rpm and a maximum of 141 Nm at 17,000 rpm. The petrol engine and electric motor combine to give a total system power of 116 DIN hp/85 kW.

Over the course of any journey, the hybrid system uses power from both the petrol engine and electric motor in parallel, as well as alone, maximising the efficiencies of both units to achieve the optimum balance of driving performance and fuel efficiency.

At rest, the engine stops automatically to conserve fuel. Under operating conditions of low engine efficiency such as start-up and low to mid-range speeds, the vehicle automatically runs in EV mode.

Unique to full hybrid technology, EV mode allows for ultra-quiet running on electric motor power alone, resulting in zero fuel consumption and CO2, NOx and PM emissions. In urban environments, the Mazda2 Hybrid can offer smooth, seamless electric motor-powered driving for long periods of time.

Performance

The Mazda2 Hybrid’s full hybrid powertrain develops a total system power of 116 DIN hp/85 kW. This will accelerate the vehicle seamlessly from 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds, and on to a maximum speed of 175 km/h.

Conversely, WLTP combined cycle fuel economy is only 3.8 l/100 km, and CO2 emissions are just 87 g/km. Moreover, when operating in EV mode, the Mazda2 Hybrid generates zero CO2, NOx and particulate emissions.

Driving dynamics

The Mazda2 Hybrid’s platform is designed to complement its full hybrid powertrain, low centre of gravity and high rigidity body shell to provide owners with both an engaging, agile driving experience in the urban environment and a smooth, stable and comfortable ride on the open road.

Not only does the high-rigidity body shell provide an excellent basis for class-leading safety levels, but it also offers excellent handling through fast, accurate chassis responses to steering inputs, improved ride comfort and low NVH (Noise Vibration and Harshness) levels.

The Mazda2 Hybrid is equipped with a full range of advanced and innovative driver-supporting safety technologies that deliver class-leading active safety performance. It has been awarded the maximum five-star Euro-NCAP crashworthiness rating.

This Mazda 2 Hybrid is easy to drive and handle and It has everything you need for a successful road trip with your friends and family. Get in touch with GasanZammit to book a test-drive.