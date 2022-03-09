Mazda’s new CX-60 has been launched with Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid powertrain, which links a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 100kW electric motor and a 17.8kWh battery. Combined, you get 322bhp and 500Nm of torque, which makes it Mazda’s most powerful road car. Despite this high output, the firm claims a combined fuel consumption of 188mpg alongside emissions of 33g/km CO2.
There’s also the ability to deliver 39 miles of electric range, or up to 42 miles when just driving around the city.
