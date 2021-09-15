Cagliari named Walter Mazzarri as their new coach on Wednesday following the sacking of Leonardo Semplici three matches into the new Serie A season.

In a statement, Cagliari said that former Napoli and Inter Milan coach Mazzarri had signed a deal until the end of June 2024.

Semplici was dismissed after Cagliari lost 3-2 at home to Genoa on Sunday, leaving them 17th in Italy’s top-flight with just a point from their three opening league matches.

They face a daunting trip to Lazio on Sunday as Maurizio Sarri’s side try to bounce back from losing 2-0 at AC Milan at the weekend.

