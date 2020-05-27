The Malta Basketball Association (MBA) announced on Wednesday that the 2019-20 season is to be closed and that “no team will be recognized as the champion of the respective category this year”.

In a press release, the MBA explained that the association’s council, Executive Committee and clubs’ representatives unanimously agreed to cancel out all the remaining games of the season, both in the leagues and the cups in all categories from the Senior category, right down to the Under-14 category, despite all being close to completion.

This verdict comes a month after the association’s decision to cancel the men and women’s leagues where another meeting had been proposed regarding a further decision. At that time, the MBA had highlighted to the Times of Malta their analysis of the situation, concluding it would be unlikely the leagues would ever be completed.

Before the unexpected break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Starlites were leading the way in the men’s championship while Hibernians were in first place in the women’s championship.