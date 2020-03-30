The Malta Basketball Association has offered their Ta’ Qali pavilion to the health authorities to use in the fight against the coronavirus.

“During these difficult times for everyone, our health authorities and medical staff are doing an amazing job in the fight against COVID-19. They certainly deserve our gratitude and support,” the MBA president Paul Sultana said in a statement.

“The Malta Basketball Association is willing to do its small part to help in these efforts. In this regard, the MBA has just informed the Health Ministry that the National Basketball Complex at Ta’ Qali is being made available to the national health authorities to be used for any medical service as they deem fit during the on-going crisis.

“The MBA encourages everyone to observe the instructions given by the health authorities. Stay safe!”

The basketball association is the second major sporting body to take such a step as last week the Malta Football Association offered a number of hotel rooms to health workers who are looking for alternative accommodation.