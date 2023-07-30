The MBA Shield will take on a new name in the coming season as the Malta Basketball Association (MBA) announced that it will be now called the John Tabone Shield in memory of the legendary former player and coach who passed away last year.

The proposal to rename the trophy most recently won by Division One champions Starlites FIJO was put forward by MBA president Paul Sultana and endorsed at the association’s Annual General Meeting held on Thursday.

“John Tabone has made an indelible contribution to Maltese basketball, dedicating his life to our sport in a remarkable career spanning five decades,” Sultana said

