Kylian Mbappe says he is still “thinking about” whether to agree to a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, with the France superstar’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season.

“We are in discussions with the club to try to find a suitable project. I said I was thinking about it because I think that…if I sign it would have to be a long-term commitment to Paris Saint-Germain,” Mbappe told TV channel Telefoot after Friday’s 4-0 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1.

“I am very happy here. I have always been very happy. The supporters and the club have always helped me and for that alone I will always be grateful.

“But I want to think about what I want to do in the coming years, where I want to be. That’s what I am reflecting on.”

Mbappe, who turned 22 in December, joined PSG from Monaco in a blockbuster 180 million-euro ($219m) transfer in 2017.

