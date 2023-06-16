Kylian Mbappe netted from a penalty as France eased to a 3-0 win over minnows Gibraltar on Friday to maintain their 100 percent record in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Olivier Giroud gave last year’s World Cup runners-up an early lead in Faro, in Portugal’s Algarve, and Mbappe made it 2-0 from the spot in first-half stoppage time.

The France captain then forced an own-goal from Aymen Mouelhi to complete the scoring after the break, although Les Bleus also hit the woodwork four times.

The result follows wins over the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in March and leaves France on a maximum nine points from three games in qualifying Group B.

They are three points better off than Greece, who beat Ireland 2-1 in Athens on Friday and have a game in hand.

