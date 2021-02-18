Erling Braut Haaland’s phenomenal display in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 Champions League win over Sevilla on Wednesday was inspired by what he had seen the night before.
“I love the Champions League and when I saw Mbappe score the hat-trick yesterday I got free motivation, so thanks to him. It was a nice evening,” Haaland said after scoring two goals and setting up his side’s other in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Spain.
On Tuesday Kylian Mbappe’s devastating hat-trick allowed Paris Saint-Germain to sweep away Lionel Messi and Barcelona in a crushing 4-1 win at the Camp Nou.
