Kylian Mbappe has been named among the substitutes for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last 16, first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, having initially been ruled out of the game through injury.

PSG said Mbappe would be sidelined for three weeks after he suffered the thigh injury in a league game against Montpellier on February 1, but he returned to training earlier than expected on Sunday and was named in a 22-man squad for the match.

That raised hopes among PSG fans that he might be able to start against the German champions, but he is instead included among 11 substitutes, with Lionel Messi and Neymar set to play together up front in a 4-4-2 formation.

