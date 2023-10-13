Kylian Mbappe fired France into next year’s European Championships on Friday, scoring twice as Les Bleus kept their unbeaten qualifying record with a 2-1 win over a depleted Netherlands in Amsterdam.

The three points meant Didier Deschamps’ men qualify for Euro 2024 with two games to spare, while 1988 champions Netherlands have to battle it out with Greece for second place in Group B.

There had been some concerns over Mbappe’s form coming into the match, as he recovers from an ankle injury, but the Paris Saint-Germain star has a great record against the Oranje and took just seven minutes to strike.

A slick move down the right sliced opened the Dutch defence and Mbappe volleyed crisply in from a Jonathan Clauss cross to give Les Bleus the lead.

France thumped their hosts 4-0 in the reverse fixture in March, with the Dutch missing several key players after a virus swept through the squad.

