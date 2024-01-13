Paris Saint-Germain resume their Ligue 1 title bid after the winter break against last season’s runners-up Lens as the focus sharpens increasingly on the future of France captain Kylian Mbappe.

The league’s top scorer for each of the past five seasons, Mbappe’s contract with the French champions runs out at the end of June and he is free to sign an agreement to join a new club for the 2024-25 campaign.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reiterated his stance this week that the club is the best place for the 25-year-old amid endless speculation he will join Real Madrid in the summer.

“I’m not going to hide that I want Kylian to stay,” Al-Khelaifi told broadcaster RMC.

“The best player in the world is Kylian and the best club for him is Paris.”

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...