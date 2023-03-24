Kylian Mbappe marked his first game as France captain on Friday with two goals and an assist as the World Cup finalists romped to a 4-0 win against a depleted Netherlands side in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris.

Mbappe has succeeded long-standing France skipper Hugo Lloris and the new era got off to a flying start as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar set up the pink-haired Antoine Griezmann to score inside two minutes.

Dayot Upamecano bundled in the second goal in the eighth minute and Mbappe got his name on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 before the midway point in the first half.

Mbappe wrapped up the victory in emphatic fashion with two minutes remaining, before the Netherlands’ Memphis Depay had a stoppage-time penalty saved by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

It was a display of ruthless efficiency from Didier Deschamps’ side against a Dutch team missing several key players after a virus swept through their squad.

