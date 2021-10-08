Hugo Lloris on Thursday hailed Kylian Mbappe’s superb performance which pushed France to bounce back from two goals down at half-time to beat Belgium 3-2 and reach the Nations League final.

Theo Hernandez struck the late winner which set-up a clash with Spain at the San Siro on Sunday but it was Mbappe who led the fightback in the second half on his 50th France appearance.

Mbappe, who is the youngest ever player to rack up half a century of Les Bleus caps, provided the pass from which Karim Benzema halved the deficit just after the hour mark and netted the penalty that levelled the scores in the 69th minute.

