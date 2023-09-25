Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique played down concerns over the ankle injury which forced Kylian Mbappe off in the first half of his side’s 4-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Mbappe appeared to hurt his left leg in a tangle with Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi, in which his ankle turned, just seven minutes into the match at the Parc des Princes.

PSG were awarded a free-kick from which Achraf Hakimi put them in front, before Mbappe went off the pitch for treatment.

He briefly returned to the field and then came off again, removing his left boot and consulting the team doctor.

The France superstar then attempted to carry on but gave up and walked off looking in some discomfort to be replaced by Goncalo Ramos in the 31st minute.

