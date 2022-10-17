Kylian Mbappe insisted Sunday he has “never asked to leave” Paris Saint-Germain despite widespread reports last week that he would seek a move away from the Qatar-owned club as soon as possible.

The 23-year-old France superstar was speaking in the wake of PSG’s 1-0 win over Marseille, in which he set up Neymar for the only goal as his side moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

“I am very happy. I have never asked to leave in January,” he said while insisting that he was not “implicated directly or indirectly” in the rumours about his future.

The story emerged on Tuesday, hours before PSG’s 1-1 Champions League draw with Benfica in which he scored.

“I didn’t understand why the story came out on the day of a game. I was as shocked as everyone,” Mbappe claimed.

