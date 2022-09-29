Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier acknowledged Kylian Mbappe’s claims he has more freedom playing for France, admitting the star forward’s club role is “more restricted”.

Mbappe drew attention with his remarks after scoring in last week’s 2-0 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League as France narrowly avoided relegation from the top tier.

The 23-year-old said he was asked “to do different things” for France, where he played alongside Olivier Giroud in the absence of Karim Benzema, than with PSG.

Click here for full story.