Kylian Mbappe said he has still yet to make a decision on his future at Paris Saint-Germain after scoring twice in a sensational display in Sunday’s 5-1 demolition of Lorient in Ligue 1.

The France star was in unstoppable form, creating two goals for Neymar and another for Lionel Messi as the trio all scored in the same match for PSG for the first time.

However the post-match focus again quickly shifted to where Mbappe will be playing next season, with his PSG contract expiring in July.

“I haven’t made my choice. I haven’t taken my decision, I’m thinking it over, there are new elements and there are loads of factors,” Mbappe told Prime Video.

