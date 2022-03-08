Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been named in the squad for the Champions League last 16 second leg clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday despite nursing a sore left foot.

The 23-year-old World Cup winner was kicked in the foot in training on Monday but had a “reassuring” medical check-up. The club said he would have a final examination on Tuesday.

