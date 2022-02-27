Kylian Mbappe scored twice from Lionel Messi assists as an impressive Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 and further extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Denis Bouanga put the struggling visitors in front at the Parc des Princes only for Mbappe to equalise just before the interval, and the France striker struck again just after the restart.

He then set up Danilo Pereira to head in the hosts’ third goal as Mauricio Pochettino’s team bounced back after losing 3-1 away at Nantes last weekend and moved 16 points clear of Nice and Marseille as they cruise towards the French title.

PSG were three goals behind at half-time against Nantes and they were punished for a slow start here, Gabon international Bouanga pouncing on a mistake by Pereira to fire past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

