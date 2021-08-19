Kylian Mbappe is “relaxed” and not unsettled despite ongoing speculation about his future, Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted on Thursday.
“Kylian is relaxed, he is our player and I don’t see him being anywhere else this season,” Pochettino told reporters at a press conference ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 game against Brest on Friday.
Mbappe, 22, has just a year left on his contract in Paris and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the speculation intensifying since the arrival of Lionel Messi in the French capital.
