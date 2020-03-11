Kylian Mbappe is only on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last 16, second leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday after struggling with illness and undergoing a test for coronavirus in the build-up to the game.

The France striker missed two training sessions this week with a sore throat and a fever. His test for COVID-19 came up negative.

In his absence, Spanish international Pablo Sarabia partners Edinson Cavani in the PSG attack for a match that is being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With veteran centre-back Thiago Silva sidelined altogether, Marquinhos plays in central defence and Argentine international Leandro Paredes starts in midfield.

The Dortmund line-up is unchanged from the first leg, with Erling Braut Haaland leading their attack.

The Norwegian prodigy scored both goals for the Germans as they won the first leg 2-1 last month.