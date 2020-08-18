Kylian Mbappe is fit to start for Paris Saint-Germain against RB Leipzig in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final in Lisbon, coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

"He played for 30 minutes against Atalanta and had no reaction. He has had six days since then to work on his fitness, so of course he can start," Tuchel told reporters during a virtual press conference on the eve of the game.

