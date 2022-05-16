Kylian Mbappe says he has “almost” made up his mind about whether to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or leave the French champions for Real Madrid.

“Yes, yes almost” he replied when quizzed about whether he had made a choice yet after picking up his third straight best player of the season award in Paris on Sunday.

The waiting to see whether the 23-year-old moves to the Spanish capital or stays with PSG to help them in their protracted quest to land the Champions League “is almost over” he added.

He plans to “announce” his decision before France play Denmark in the Nations League on June 3.

Refusing to divulge anything further despite being given ample opportunity to do so at the awards ceremony he thanked “PSG, which enabled me to be here, my teammates and coach.”

