Kylian Mbappe on Monday confirmed that he told Paris Saint-Germain in July he wanted to leave the club.

“I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave,” Mbappe said in an interview with RMC radio.

“My position has been clear. I said I wanted to leave and I told them (PSG management) quite early on.”

The French World Cup winner has not extended his contract at PSG, fuelling speculation he will seek a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

