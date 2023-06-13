Kylian Mbappe has never discussed extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain beyond next year, the France superstar told AFP in a statement on Tuesday, the day after he sent a letter to the club confirming he would not take up an option to remain at the French champions until 2025.

The club “were informed on July 15, 2022” of his decision not to activate an option to extend his contract, which ends after next season, for an extra year “and the only aim of the letter was to confirm what had already been spoken about previously,” said the statement.

