Kylian Mbappe scored as Paris Saint-Germain made it two wins out of two on their Japanese tour with a 3-0 victory over J-League side Urawa Reds on Saturday.

Mbappe was the only PSG player retained in the starting line-up after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Kawasaki Frontale in Tokyo, with manager Christophe Galtier dropping star forwards Lionel Messi and Neymar to the bench.

Mbappe alone was still too much for Urawa to handle, firing home a well-taken goal from a tight angle in the 35th minute.

