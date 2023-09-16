Paris Saint-Germain slipped to their first loss of the Ligue 1 season despite a Kylian Mbappe double as an impressive Nice secured a 3-2 victory at the Parc des Princes on Friday, with Terem Moffi scoring twice.

PSG fell behind less than midway through the first half as Moffi found the net following a poor mistake by Mbappe.

The France striker made amends on the half-hour mark, but Gaetan Laborde restored Nice’s lead eight minutes after the break and Moffi put another past the ragged hosts.

Mbappe volleyed home to give the reigning French champions hope but Nice held on.

