Kylian Mbappe has said he will still be a Paris Saint-Germain player next season despite regular speculation over his future, as the France superstar also admitted he hopes to play for his country at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Asked where he saw himself playing next season in an interview with television channel France 3 on Wednesday evening, Mbappe responded: “At Paris Saint-Germain. I am Parisian, I have a contract and so it’s Paris Saint-Germain.”

Mbappe signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025, although French media reports have indicated that the last year of that deal is optional and down to the player.

That would raise the possibility of the 24-year-old being able to leave for free at the end of next season.

