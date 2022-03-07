PSG forward Kylian Mbappe had a “reassuring” medical checkup after being kicked in training and should be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, the club said.
“Kylian Mbappe received a blow to his left foot in training today. He had treatment this afternoon,” Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement on Monday.
“The clinical examination is reassuring and another check will be done in 24 hours’ time.”
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us