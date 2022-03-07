PSG forward Kylian Mbappe had a “reassuring” medical checkup after being kicked in training and should be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, the club said.

“Kylian Mbappe received a blow to his left foot in training today. He had treatment this afternoon,” Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement on Monday.

“The clinical examination is reassuring and another check will be done in 24 hours’ time.”

