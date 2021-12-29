Want-away striker Kylian Mbappe said Tuesday he would finish the current season with Paris Saint-Germain, at which time he becomes a free agent.
The brilliant 23-year-old striker was asked if he would be joining Real Madrid any time soon in an interview with CNN, and he had a sharp response.
“Not in January,” said Mbappe, who Madrid tried to buy in July with an audacious bid of 180 million euros ($209 million).
PSG had just signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona, but turned down Madrid’s hefty offer.
