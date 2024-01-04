France striker Kylian Mbappe has turned his back on “several tens of millions” of euros in a bid to ease a possible move away from Paris Saint-German, a source involved in the negotiations told AFP on Thursday.

In an agreement he reached with the club last summer, the source claims Mbappe waived bonuses amounting to around 60 to 70 million euros ($65.6 million to $76.6 million), covering the club financially in the event of his likely departure when his contract expires in June.

Mbappe has been free to sign anywhere he wishes since the transfer window opened on Monday.

