Kylian Mbappe looks set to feature for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon on Wednesday having made a good recovery from an ankle injury, his coach Thomas Tuchel said on the eve of the game.

"If he trains well on Tuesday evening and nothing extraordinary happens, he will be in the team on Wednesday," Tuchel told reporters.

