Kylian Mbappe’s mother has denied a report in France that her son has agreed in principle to stay at Paris Saint-Germain for up to another three years and shun a move to Real Madrid.

Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that PSG’s Qatari owners had offered Mbappe a salary of 50 million euros ($53 million) a season and a loyalty bonus of 100 million euros if he stays.

The report said the club had offered a two-year contract with the option of a third year.

But Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari tweeted that the French World Cup-winning forward had not yet come to a decision.

