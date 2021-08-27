Despite the continuing devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Real Madrid have still been able to make a 160 million-euro ($188m) bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and are in a “win-win” position.

The offer was rejected with PSG’s sporting director Leonardo saying on Wednesday it was “not enough” for the 22-year-old who arrived from Monaco four years ago in a 180 million-euro deal.

A dramatically increased proposal from the record 13-time European champions could possibly even see Mbappe replace Parisian team-mate Neymar, who moved to the French capital from Barcelona for 222 million euros in 2017, as the world’s most expensive player.

